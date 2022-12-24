Crimes Mostly Committed by Outsiders: Assam DGP

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta claimed that people from neighbouring states come to Assam and commit most of the crimes.

The DGP’s remarks come amid the rising number crimes and encounters in the state and Guwahati in particular.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said, “Some miscreants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar come to our state on trains, commit a certain crime and then head back. We are monitoring the situation. Special drives are being carried out in different parts of Assam to track these criminals.”

The DGP further said, “We have sent all reports to the state assembly. The Assam Police is on high alert to fight against the menace of criminals. Police patrolling has been geared up too.”

Mahanta also said that special drives are being carried out in Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts to nab criminals.

On the other hand, the Assam Police has also launched massive operations against drunk drivers. Regarding this, the DGP said that they have not been successful even after conducting thorough checking.