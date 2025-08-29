Rangia Firing Incident: CRPF Jawan Among 10 Held for Questioning

10 people, including a CRPF jawan, have been detained for questioning in connection with a sensational firing incident in Assam's Rangia, sources said on Friday.

Sources said that the arrests were carried out by a team from Kamrup police, led by the SSP of Kamrup, and the detainees have been brought to Rangia police station for interrogation.

As per sources, among those taken into custody are a CRPF jawan Vicky Purushottam and a young woman identified as the owner of the phone used to contact the businessman Saidul Ali, who is believed to have been linked to the shooting.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the shooting, which is suspected to be connected to an old land dispute.

It may be mentioned that the firing incident occurred late on Wednesday night in Rangia's Jamtala, when Saidul Ali and Motlib Ali were travelling on a motorcycle. Motlib Ali was hit by a stray bullet, which was apparently intended for Saidul Ali. Motlib is currently fighting for his life at GMCH after sustaining critical injuries.

