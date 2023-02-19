CRPF Jawan from Assam Shoots Self in Chhattisgarh

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam committed suicide by shooting himself with his service gun in Chhattisgarh on Saturday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at the headquarters of 195th battalion in Dantewada district.

The jawan succumbed to bullet injuries at a hospital in Raipur at around 1.40 am on Sunday, police informed.

The police said, “Constable Gunin Das, belonging to CRPF’s 195th battalion, shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the unit. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him seriously injured.”

Das was immediately rushed to the unit’s hospital from he was shifted to Dantewada district hospital. He was then airlifted to Raipur for advanced treatment at a private hospital however, he died during treatment.

Notably, Das, a resident of Baksa, joined the duty two days ago after returning from leave.

“No suicide note was found at the spot and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased is grief striken and unable to accept that he took the extreme step.

The body of Gunin Das will be bought to his house in Assam on Monday.