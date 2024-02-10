Crucial Assam Cabinet Meeting Ahead Of Budget | Key Points

Several important decisions were taken in a crucial Assam cabinet meeting on Saturday which comes ahead of the state budget to be presented on February 12, at the end of which cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah addressed the media and appraised them of the discussions held. Here are the key takeaways from today's Assam cabinet meeting.
Approval for the Assam Village Defence Organisation (Amendment) BIII, 2024 for improving the Village Defence Organisation.
The Bill seeks to amend the Assam Village Defence Organisation Act, 1966 pertaining to certain definitions, duties, power and functions of the different stakeholders of the Assam Village Defence Organisation.
Approval for the Bill for amendment of the Assam Municipal Act 1956 for efficient urban administration.
The proposed Bill seeks to define roles and responsibilities of three State Municipal Cadres - Assam Urban Administrative Service, Assam Urban Engineering Service and Assam Urban Financial Service by addressing the following issues:
Modalities for appointment of staff in the municipalities through approved staffing pattern of urban local bodies (ULBs).
Rules to be framed for appointment and conditions of service of such municipal officers.
Powers and functions of Executive Officer (Urban Administrative Service).
Roles and responsibilities of Urban Engineering Service and Urban Financial Service.
Ten Cities Development Concept (Doh Shaher - Ek Rupayan) to be introduced for ensuring sustainable urban development.
Ten cities - Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon, Tezpur, North-Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Silchar, Karimganj, Dhubri and Haflong/Diphu will be the 'Lighthouse' for other urban local bodies (ULBs) of the State.
Key components
Solid Waste Management (100% door to door collection of waste).
Clean and Potable Water Supply (100% coverage).
Streetlights (public places, major roads and bye-lanes).
Public infrastructure like town halls, convention centres, markets, etc.
Traffic Management (traffic islands, ISBT, bus terminus, pedestrianisation, etc).
Urban Planning (Master Plan, Local Area Plan, Building By-laws, Township Policy).
Green and Blue Components (parks, water bodies rejuvenation, etc).
Manpower rationalisation & capacity building.
Digital and online municipal services.
Financial strengthening of ULBs through revenue augmentation, NMAM, etc.
Implementation of the concept will be monitored and reviewed by State-level Steering Committee chaired by Hon'ble Minister, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, and a City-level Steering Committee chaired by District Commissioner of the respective district.
An officer not below the rank of Additional District Commissioner will be posted on full-time basis in towns for ensuring holistic development of ULBs.
Simultaneously, one officer not below the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police/ Additional SP will be assigned to head Urban Traffic Management system.
To provide relief to victims of magical healing in the name of treatment, approval for the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024 whereby any person found guilty of committing the illegal act in the name of treatment/magic healing shall be punished with imprisonment and a fine.
The proposed Bill seeks to prohibit and eliminate practices of magical healing in the name of treatment of some congenital diseases like deafness, dumbness, blindness, physical deformities, autism, etc.
It will prohibit such healing sessions completely and provide strong punitive action against 'healers' extorting the poor and downtrodden people in the name of treatment.
For administrative efficiency, additional posts to be created in the Assam Secretariat Service and Assam Secretariat Subordinate Service, and cadres of Computer Operators (COS) and Senior Grade Computer Operators (Sr Gr COs) in Assam Secretariat to be abolished.
Altogether 352 posts will be created.
A Wildlife Safari & Rescue Centre to be established in Namdang Reserved Forest under Dibrugarh Forest Division, Dibrugarh district at an estimated project cost of Rs 259 crore for providing rescue and rehabilitation services for the fauna of the region.
Features:
International-standard safaris of herbivores, carnivores and bird aviaries.
Walking trails and other attractions in a naturalistic setting.
Full-fledged veterinary facility catering to the needs of animals and to provide rescue and rehabilitation services.
The proposed Wildlife Safari & Rescue Centre will showcase the biodiversity from the North East and become an attraction for local and domestic tourists.
The facility will hire about 100 skilled and unskilled staff, and additionally will economically impact lives of at least 50,000 people in the vicinity of the proposed site by providing opportunities for employment through provision of services and goods to visitors.