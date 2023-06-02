Cultural Group ‘Kallol’ Felicitates Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah

He also spoke about the obstacles that were faced during the process of making the Braille version of the dictionary.

“When we started the printing work of the ‘Hemkosh’, many scriptures of the Assamese language were missing in the software that was used. We then developed the software abroad and added the scriptures that were missing. The ‘Hemkosh’ was then completely converted to Braille. This was a very challenging task. But during the entire journey, the person who was always with me like a shadow and supported me was Mr. Prakash Mahanta, who is like my brother and the son of Nagaon itself.”