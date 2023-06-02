Cultural Group ‘Kallol’ Felicitates Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah

Cultural group ‘Kallol’ felicitated and honoured the chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah at their yearly celebrations held in Assam’s Nagaon on Friday.
Representatives of the ‘Kallol’ group felicitated Jayanta Baruah with a traditional Assamese Gamosa, Seleng, a memento, a bouquet of flowers and a Japi.
While addressing the gathering, Jayanta Baruah said that when a person is recognized by society for his work, that is when he attains satisfaction. He also thanked everyone associated with ‘Kallol’ to have invited him to the ceremony.
Speaking about the Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest bilingual Braille dictionary’, ‘Hemkosh’, Jayanta Baruah said, “While working for the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’, we never thought that we could create a world record with this and have never created the dictionary for achieving any record. Our aim to create the Braille version of ‘Hemkosh’ was solely for the visually impaired.”
He also spoke about the obstacles that were faced during the process of making the Braille version of the dictionary.
“When we started the printing work of the ‘Hemkosh’, many scriptures of the Assamese language were missing in the software that was used. We then developed the software abroad and added the scriptures that were missing. The ‘Hemkosh’ was then completely converted to Braille. This was a very challenging task. But during the entire journey, the person who was always with me like a shadow and supported me was Mr. Prakash Mahanta, who is like my brother and the son of Nagaon itself.”
Meanwhile, the President of ‘Kallol’, Lohit Kalita, Advisor Murali Sharma, Secretary Naushad Akhtar Hazarika, Gunajit Dev Goswami, Jayanta Baruah’s wife Ruby Baruah, noted journalist Prakash Mahanta, including many other dignitaries of Nagaon district were present at the program. A total of 60 organizations felicitated Jayanta Baruah on the occasion.