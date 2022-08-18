Customers Stage Protest Against Bank Manager in Assam’s Sonari

In a tense situation, bank customers staged protest against the branch manager accusing him of abusing customers in Assam’s Sonari.

The incident occurred at Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in Longpatia area of Sonari on Thursday.

The bank manager has been identified as Bishnu Hazarika.

The locals and customers staged protest outside the bank demanding Hazarika’s suspension.

One of the protestors said, “He has abused many customers in bad manner and many people are coming forward with their grievances against the bank manager.”

One woman said that it’s been a month that their KYC is not updated and also they are unable to update their passbook since 2020. The bank always denies them by saying that the machine is not working. Also, they do not receive any messages regarding their bank transactions.

The bank manager denied such allegations and said, “I have never treated any one badly and I didn’t have any clue as to why they are staging the protest and demanding my suspension. They are charging fake allegation against me. I have always tried to help customers with their problems and issues.”