Cyclone 'Remal': Strong Winds & Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc Across Assam

Cyclonic storm 'Remal' has wreaked havoc across Assam on Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds that have led to significant disruptions.
Earlier this morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 km/h over the next three hours.
Gusty winds have reportedly caused disruption in normal life in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon districts, reports said.
Further, in response to the severe weather conditions due to ‘Remal’, authorities have ordered the closure of schools in several districts of the state in order to ensure safety of students.
According to information received, the administration in Nagaon and Guwahati has declared the closure of all schools. Other districts are also experiencing similar closures, with numerous schools remaining closed to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Notably, the deep depression over Bangladesh caused by the cyclonic storm 'Remal' has been advancing east-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph over the past six hours, the IMD said.