Dabaka Police Seize ₹2 Crore Worth Yaba Tablets, 2 Held

Two people were arrested in an operation conducted by Dabaka Police on charges of smuggling Yaba tablets that were recovered from their possession in Assam’s Hojai district on Monday.

In the search operation conducted in the early hours today, the police seized 200 packets of Yaba tablets containing a total of 20,000 tablets which are believed to be worth close to ₹2 crore in the international markets, with each tablet reportedly worth ₹1,000.

The drugs were being transported from Imphal in Manipur to Guwahati in a night super bus which had registration numbers AR 20 6300.

The two detained smugglers have been identified as Jeevan and Alimuddin.

A Dabaka Police official said, “This is a huge bust and we are still counting to establish the actual number of tablets seized. We have arrested two people in connection with the case and interrogations are ongoing. The smuggling operations are spread wide and we expect to nab more criminals in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Hojai district’s All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) unit thanked the Dabaka Police for their efforts in nabbing the smugglers and stopping the drug menace in the district.