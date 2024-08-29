Darrang Police Provides Financial Aid to Deceased Forest Guard's Family

The Darrang Police has provided financial assistance to the family members of forest guard Dhanmoni Deka who who tragically lost his life in a tiger attack on Wednesday.
According to sources, an aid of Rs 30,000 was provided from the office of Superintendent of Police (SP), Darrang to the bereaved family.
The sum was handed over to Dhanmani Deka's father as part of the district police's efforts to support the bereaved family during this difficult time, sources said.
It may be mentioned that a forest guard on duty was killed after being dragged away by a Royal Bengal Tiger in Assam's Orang National Park. The forest guard named Dhanmoni Deka, along with another armed staff member, was on foot patrol in the area when a Royal Bengal Tiger suddenly leapt on him and dragged him into the dense forest.
Deka's mutilated body was recovered late yesterday night near the Kheroni Camp, about three kilometres from the site of the attack.