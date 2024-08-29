Darrang Police Provides Financial Aid to Deceased Forest Guard's Family

It may be mentioned that a forest guard on duty was killed after being dragged away by a Royal Bengal Tiger in Assam's Orang National Park. The forest guard named Dhanmoni Deka, along with another armed staff member, was on foot patrol in the area when a Royal Bengal Tiger suddenly leapt on him and dragged him into the dense forest.

Deka's mutilated body was recovered late yesterday night near the Kheroni Camp, about three kilometres from the site of the attack.