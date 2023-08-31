Around 20 Persons including Children Hospitalized Due to Food Poisoning In Assam

In a shocker in Assam’s Mangaldai, around 20 people have been reportedly hospitalized following an incident of food poisoning on Thursday.
The incident was reported at Kumarpara village of Jaljali locality of Mangaldai.
The doctors have assumed the poisoning to be caused due to consumption of food at a religious ceremony held at the village.
It has also come to light that the majority of the patients were minors.
It may be mentioned that there has been several reports of food poisoning earlier due consumption of food at a religious ceremonies in the state.
In the month of July this year, as many as 40 people were hospitalized following an incident of food poisoning at Sivasagar’s Bokota Kaivarta village.
The affected persons reportedly showed symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and fever after consuming the food.
Three days prior to the aforementioned incident, around 72 people including men, women, and teenagers were hospitalized following an incident of food poisoning in Dhemaji district of Assam.
Interestingly, the food poisoning was caused due to consumption of ‘Prasad’ at Shantipur Namghar of Abmanola village in Jonai.