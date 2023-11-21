Darrang

Assam: Two Students Found Dead In Sipajhar; Joint Suicide Suspected

The victims have been identified as a class 9 female student and a college student. Their identities are yet to be established.
Assam: Two Students Found Dead In Sipajhar; Joint Suicide Suspected
Assam: Two Students Found Dead In Sipajhar; Joint Suicide SuspectedRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

A palpable pall of gloom has descended upon a village at Siphajhar in Assam's Darrang district after two students were allegedly found dead adjacent to each other at a house on Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as a class 9 female student and a college student. Their identities are yet to be established. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that their deaths may be linked to love-related issues, leading the residents of the region to consider the possibility of a joint suicide. 

The incident was reported at Suktaguri No 2 village. 

Local police have been informed of the incident and an investigation into the matter is awaited.

Assam: Two Students Found Dead In Sipajhar; Joint Suicide Suspected
Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released; Crew Healthy
Assam police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
darrang>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/darrang/assam-two-students-found-dead-in-sipajhar-joint-suicide-suspected
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com