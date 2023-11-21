Assam: Two Students Found Dead In Sipajhar; Joint Suicide Suspected

A palpable pall of gloom has descended upon a village at Siphajhar in Assam's Darrang district after two students were allegedly found dead adjacent to each other at a house on Tuesday morning.
The victims have been identified as a class 9 female student and a college student. Their identities are yet to be established.
Preliminary investigations suggest that their deaths may be linked to love-related issues, leading the residents of the region to consider the possibility of a joint suicide.
The incident was reported at Suktaguri No 2 village.
Local police have been informed of the incident and an investigation into the matter is awaited.