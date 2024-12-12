Assam: Woman Ostracised, Fined Rs 5,000 for Wearing Salwar-Kameez in Darrang

In a shocking instance of moral policing, a woman in Darrang district of Assam was socially ostracised and fined Rs 5,000 for choosing to wear a salwar-kameez instead of traditional attire.

The incident, which unfolded in Gongajani Kuwori village under Sipajhar revenue circle, has sparked outrage and brought attention to regressive societal norms.

The victim, Meghali Das, revealed that the punishment was meted out by a kangaroo court held on Sunday at a local temple. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, she explained her predicament:

"I have been ostracised and fined Rs 5,000 simply for wearing a salwar-kameez. I run a small shop and often need to visit the market for supplies. Salwar suits are more convenient for me compared to a mekhela-sador or saree," she said.

Das alleged that the village court also imposed strict social sanctions on her family. "We are not allowed to visit other households in the village. My three children have been forbidden from interacting with their peers, both in the village and at school. It’s a complete social boycott," she lamented.

Despite the ostracism, Das has vowed to continue wearing attire that suits her work needs.

Meanwhile, the villagers admitted to imposing a fine but claimed the action was not solely due to her choice of clothing. They alleged that Das was involved in illegal activities, including selling fake gold and illicitly bottled alcohol at her shop.

On Wednesday, Das filed formal complaints with the police and civil administration. Officials from the district commissioner’s office confirmed the receipt of her complaint and stated that a team would visit the village on Thursday to investigate the matter.

This incident has highlighted the clash between personal freedom and societal norms in rural Assam. It underscores the urgent need to address moral policing and ensure individuals are not deprived of their basic rights.

The case has garnered significant attention, with many calling for swift action against the perpetrators of this regressive practice.