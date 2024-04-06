Dhula Minor Death Case: Darrang SP Dismissed From Service

Former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang, Raj Mohan Ray, was relieved from his duties as part of Assam Police's stringent stance against misconduct within the force, Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed on Saturday.
This action, taken in accordance with the zero-tolerance policy towards malpractices within the force, also entails a standard disqualification from future employment, a post on X by the Assam DGP said.
Addressing the issue on X, Assam DGP GP Singh stated, "In pursuance of policy of Zero tolerance towards malpractices in @assampolice, Sri Raj Mohan Ray APS, the then Superintendent of Police Darrang, has been awarded penalty of “dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be disqualification for future employment” on April 1st 2024 by @mygovassam."
The decision stems from a shocking incident in 2022, involving the murder of a minor domestic help in Assam's Dhula under Darrang district, followed by attempts to cover up the crime. This led to the arrest of three senior police officers, one executive magistrate, and three doctors for their alleged involvement in misleading the investigation.
Initially considered a suicide, the investigation took a dramatic turn after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervened, directing the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly examine the case.
Subsequently, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam, assuming control of the case, revealed that the police officials, the magistrate, and the doctors were attempting to shield the accused, Krishna Kamal Baruah, an SSB Jawan, who was allegedly involved in the rape and murder of his 13-year-old domestic help.
Following these revelations, CID arrested Raj Mohan Ray, Darrang district SP, Rupam Phukan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Darrang, Sub-Inspector Utpal Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station, Ashirbad Hazarika, Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle, and three doctors of Mangaldai Civil Hospital —Arun Chandra Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi, and Anupam Sharma. All three police officers were previously suspended. Roy and Hazarika surrendered at the CID office in Guwahati on November 10, 2022, while the others were arrested earlier.