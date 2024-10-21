Retd. Justice BD Agarwal Submits 319-Page Report on 2021 Darrang Firing Incident

The One Man Inquiry Commission, headed by Justice (Retd.) B.D. Agarwal and constituted by the Government of Assam in October 2021, has formally submitted its Inquiry Report to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. The inquiry was initiated to investigate the circumstances leading to police firing during the eviction drive conducted by the District Administration in the Dhalpur area under Sipajhar Revenue Circle, Darrang District, on September 23, 2021.
This incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to several others, including police personnel.
The Inquiry Report comprises 319 pages and includes 16 key recommendations. During the course of the inquiry, the Commission received 55 memorandums and cross-examined 44 witnesses.
Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Political Department A.K. Tiwari, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.K. Dwivedi, and other officials were present during the submission of the Justice B.D. Agarwal Inquiry Commission Report to the Chief Minister.
The Sipajhar firing incident occurred during an eviction drive in Dhalpur, Darrang District, Assam, on September 23, 2021.
The police opened fire in self-defense after protesters pelted stones and attacked officials with sharp weapons. The firing resulted in the deaths of two civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, and injuries to several others, including police personnel.
The eviction drive was part of an anti-encroachment operation aimed at razing around 1,200 to 1,400 houses, mostly belonging to Bengali-speaking Muslims.
In response to the incident, the Assam government ordered a judicial probe, chaired by a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court. The inquiry found that notices were issued to the alleged encroachers only a day or two in advance and recommended that the government should provide more time for people to relocate voluntarily.