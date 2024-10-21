Retd. Justice BD Agarwal Submits 319-Page Report on 2021 Darrang Firing Incident

The One Man Inquiry Commission, headed by Justice (Retd.) B.D. Agarwal and constituted by the Government of Assam in October 2021, has formally submitted its Inquiry Report to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. The inquiry was initiated to investigate the circumstances leading to police firing during the eviction drive conducted by the District Administration in the Dhalpur area under Sipajhar Revenue Circle, Darrang District, on September 23, 2021.