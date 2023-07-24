DCs of Several Districts in Assam Transferred in Major Reshuffle | Deets Inside

The Personnel Department of the Assam Government carried out a major reshuffle of officers of the state, reports emerged on Monday.
Here is the list of officers who have been transferred:
In the interest of public service, Shri Biswajit Pegu, IAS (RR-2009), District Commissioner, Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department.
In the interest of public service, Smti Varnali Deka, IAS (RR-2009), District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Nalbari.
In the interest of public service, Shri Bikram Kairi, IAS (RR-2014), Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Dibrugarh.
In the interest of public service, Shri Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (RR-2019), Addi. District Commissioner, i/c, Bajali is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region as additional charge.
In the interest of public service, Shri Jay Shivani, IAS (RR-2019), Addi. District Commissioner, i/c, Biswanath is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) as additional charge.
In the interest of public service, Smti Neha Yadav, IAS (RR-2019), Addi. District Commissioner, i/c, Bokakhat is transferred and posted as Addi. District Commissioner, i/c, Biswanath.
In the interest of public service, Smti Gitimoni Phukan, ACS, (DR-92), District Commissioner. Nalbari is transferred and posted as Addi. Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering Department and Addi. Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam as additional charge.
In the interest of public service, Shri Mridul Kumar Das, ACS, (DR-99), Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering Department and Addi. Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam is transferred and posted as Addi. District Commissioner, i/c, Bajali.