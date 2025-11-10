Decades-Old Doboka Market Faces Court-Ordered Bulldozer Action

The bulldozers rolled in at Doboka's Padumpukhuri Market today as the administration launched a sweeping eviction drive, uprooting illegal structures that have stood for over four decades. What began as a grazing reserve has, over time, turned into a sprawling market, but today, legality has finally caught up.

Authorities moved against 114 unauthorised market sheds sprawled across 44 bighas of land under Dag No. 249. The move follows a High Court directive after residents filed a petition over illegal occupation, making it clear that no structure—old or entrenched—can defy the law.

Local reactions were split: some welcomed the long-awaited enforcement of land rights, while others lamented the sudden blow to livelihoods built over generations. Officials, however, stressed that the action is purely legal and part of Assam’s broader effort to reclaim public land and enforce court orders.