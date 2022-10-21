Declare Results Without Assamese Language Paper: Gauhati HC to APSC

The Assam Government’s decision to withdraw the mandatory Assamese language paper from the state civil service exam conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has been given a go ahead by the Gauhati High Court.

The results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2020 conducted by the APSC will therefore be announced without the Assamese language paper.

The judgment was passed by the Gauhati High Court on Friday.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Cabinet had taken a decision of abolishing the qualifying language paper for the examinations.

Various petitions were filed in the high court against this move of the government. It was claimed that withdrawal of the Assamese language paper from the APSC exams would benefit the non-Assamese speaking people from outside Assam.

Meanwhile, reacting to the high court’s judgment, Administrator of ‘Fight against Injustice of APSC’, Manas Pratim Baruah said that this is an ominous sign for the Assamese language.

He said, “From today onwards, our mother tongue will have no existence. This order will now give chance to candidates of other states. Representative of AASU and other organizations are silent now.”