Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Assam Today

He will arrive Dibrugarh airport at 4 pm today and will participate in a special programme at Dinjan Army camp
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Assam on Wednesday (September 28). He will arrive Dibrugarh airport at 4 pm today and will participate in a special programme at Dinjan Army camp.

On Thursday, he will visit Arunachal Pradesh and will attend a day-long programme in the neighbouring state. The minister will then return to Assam on the same day and will return back to Delhi in the evening.  

Earlier union defence minister Rajnath Singh on April 23 visited Assam and participated in a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

