Delhi: Five Assam Girls Rescued From Suspected Human Trafficking Bid

As many as five girls hailing from Assam were rescued from a suspected human trafficking bid in New Delhi.

Sources said that the rescued girls belong from Rongapar area in Sonitpur district.

It is learned that the girls had been missing since September this year.

The matter came to light after their families registered a missing complaint at Rongapar police station.

Assam police and their Delhi counterpart along with voluntary organizations rescued the girls from several locations.

According to information, the girls were rescued from Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Haryana and South Delhi.

Meanwhile, one person, identified as Bhadra Orang, has been arrested in connection to the case.

Further investigation is on.