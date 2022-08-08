Delhi: Bodo Students Stage Protest at Jantar Mantar Demanding Bodoland

The Bodo National Students’ Union (BoNSU) staged protest on Monday in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi demanding separate state of Bodoland.

The protestors raise slogans of “Divide Assam 50/50”.

Later, Delhi Police intervened and detained some of the protestors.

Earlier, in the month of April, they led a movement in Kokrajhar demanding separate state for Bodoland.

A memorandum was also submitted to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner.

According to BoNSU president Bonjit Manjil Basumatary, if there is no separate state of Bodo people then the identity, land, economy, culture, and language might be in danger.

The Bodo Peace Accord was signed on January, 2020 by the representatives of Central Government, the then-Assam Government led by Sarbananda Sonowal and Bodo groups including dreaded insurgent groups of Assam -- the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).