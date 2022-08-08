Delhi: Bodo Students Stage Protest at Jantar Mantar Demanding Bodoland

The Bodo National Students’ Union (BoNSU) staged protest on Monday in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi demanding separate state of Bodoland.
The protestors raise slogans of “Divide Assam 50/50”.
Later, Delhi Police intervened and detained some of the protestors.
Earlier, in the month of April, they led a movement in Kokrajhar demanding separate state for Bodoland.
A memorandum was also submitted to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner.
According to BoNSU president Bonjit Manjil Basumatary, if there is no separate state of Bodo people then the identity, land, economy, culture, and language might be in danger.
The Bodo Peace Accord was signed on January, 2020 by the representatives of Central Government, the then-Assam Government led by Sarbananda Sonowal and Bodo groups including dreaded insurgent groups of Assam -- the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).
The Bodo Peace Accord was signed to seek to increase the scope and power of Bodoland Territorial Council and to streamline its functioning; resolve issues related to Bodo people residing outside Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), promote and protect Bodo’s social, cultural, linguistic and ethnic identities; provide legislative protection for the land rights of tribals; ensure quick development of tribal areas and rehabilitate members of NDFB factions
The accord also provides for establishing a Bodo-Kachari Welfare Council as per existing procedure, notifying Bodo language as an associate official language in the State and to set up a separate directorate for Bodo medium schools.
The Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) was renamed to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
Notably, this was the third accord to be signed since the violent movement for a separate Bodoland state begun.