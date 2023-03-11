Deportation of 87 Foreign Nationals Begin from Silchar Central Jail

The deportation process of a total of 87 foreign nationals from the Silchar Central Jail in Assam to the Transit Camp in Goalpara began on Saturday.

According to sources, among the 87 inmates, 43 are from Myanmar, 22 from Bangladesh, 1 from Senegal and 22 are children.

The inmates, who had illegally entered India earlier, have been shifted to the newly constructed Transit Camp in Goalpara, as per the orders received from the Gauhati High Court.

In January, the first batch of 68 people declared foreigners by the Foreigners' Tribunal was moved to the newly built Assam's biggest detention centre in Goalpara district.

All 68 foreigners declared by the Foreigners' Tribunal were moved to the Transit Camp located in the Matia area of Goalpara.

Out of 68 people, 45 were male, 21 were female and two children were lodged at the Goalpara jail. The process has been started following the directives of the Gauhati High Court. There are six detention centres in the district jail and central jail in Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Tezpur. Sharma further said that the Matia Transit Camp has a capacity of 3000 inmates.

The Transit Camp has been constructed on 20 bighas (28,800 sq ft) of land in the Matia area, about 129 km from Guwahati with a cost of Rs 46.51 crore.