Dergaon: 16-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide, Names Police Officer In Note

A 16-year-old girl from Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district committed suicide on Sunday accusing mental and physical harassment from a police officer.

Before killing herself, the girl wrote a nine-paged suicide note accusing the police officer of abusing and torturing her both mentally and physically. She wrote that she had been forced to take the extreme step due to it.

The incident took place at the 11th Assam Police Force’s quarters in Dergaon. The minor girl named Pallab Saikia, the police officer in question, in her suicide note.

Daughter of Biren Saikia, a worker at the quarters, the girl was a class 10 student. She alleged in her note that she had been forced into doing immoral things by the accused police officer.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim has registered an FIR at the Dergaon Police Station against Saikia.

The victim’s father claimed that accused, a married man, did not stop his advances towards the minor girl.

Saikia allegedly threatened to kill the girl after she refused his advances.

The father has requested Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to take appropriate action in the case and ensure that justice is served.