Dergaon Tragedy: Experts from Delhi-Based Organization Inspect Accident Spot

A day after the tragic road accident that claimed 12 lives in Assam’s Dergaon, a team of three experts from a Delhi-based organization named Save Life Foundation (SLF) arrived at the incident spot on Thursday.
According to reports, the team visited the accident spot to probe the causes that led to the tragic mishap. The Assam Government reportedly requested the members of the organization to visit the accident spot in Dergaon and investigate the matter.
The experts are likely to launch a detailed inquiry based on scientific techniques and identify the actual reason that led to the tragic accident, sources said.
Reports said that, as the initial phase of probe into the matter, the three-member team examined the incident spot and in the next phase the team will inspect the two vehicles that were subjected to head-on collision.
A transport department official present at the spot said that the team from Delhi has started the investigations and it will end on Friday.
The official said, “The team has come from Delhi to enquire on why and how the accident took place and what happened post the incident. They have just started the investigations. This process will continue tomorrow also. Today, they took a few photos of the damaged passenger bus.”
It may be mentioned that, on Wednesday, 12 people, part of a group of over 40 were killed as the bus they were travelling on, collided with an oncoming coal-laden truck at Balijan near Dergaon.
Over 20 others sustained minor to major injuries in the accident, officials informed.
The accident took place at around 5 am on National Highway 37 when the passenger bus with 45 people onboard crashed into an oncoming coal-laden dumper.
The drivers of both vehicles were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to Dergaon Civil Hospital and those with critical injuries were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).