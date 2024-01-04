Dergaon Tragedy: Experts from Delhi-Based Organization Inspect Accident Spot

It may be mentioned that, on Wednesday, 12 people, part of a group of over 40 were killed as the bus they were travelling on, collided with an oncoming coal-laden truck at Balijan near Dergaon.

Over 20 others sustained minor to major injuries in the accident, officials informed.

The accident took place at around 5 am on National Highway 37 when the passenger bus with 45 people onboard crashed into an oncoming coal-laden dumper.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed on the spot. The injured were rushed to Dergaon Civil Hospital and those with critical injuries were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).