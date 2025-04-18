Dhekiajuli: Protest Erupts Against Ashok Singhal Alleging Corruption

With slogans like “BJP go back”, “Ashok Singhal Murdabad”, people of the Dhekiajuli assembly constituency have come out protesting against Mr. Singhal, a cabinet minister and the local MLA.

The protest led by ATTSA (Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association) today (18th April) took place at Mazrowmari alleged huge corruption by close associates of Ashok Singhal. The protest is centred around unfinished works of building government houses to the poor and a road connecting Dhandamari to Lakhi mandir in Mazrowmari.

For last four years, houses have remained unconstructed allocated to the poor under PMAY(Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) scheme. “The contractors have siphoned money while as many as 10 houses have remained unfinished”—the protestors allege.

The contractor named Faruk Abdullah has siphoned off the money for constructing houses under PMAY scheme. Even passbooks of people from the Adivasi community are taken into Abdullah’s custody wrongfully, the protestors alleged. “he siphoned off the money by taking thumb impression of the poor and illiterate people”

The other person, close to Ashok Singhal, Upen Gour has also been named by the protestors. Mr. Gour is also linked to BJP. “He has also siphoned off the money without finishing the road connecting Dhandamari to Lakhi Mandir of Mazrowmari”—the protestors said to media.

Contractors like Faruk Abdullah and Upen Gour will never be brought into the realm of investigation as they are close associates of minister Ashok Singhal, the protestors said in anger. This may also affect in the ensuing Panchayat Election.