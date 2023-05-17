Assam: Dacoit Injured In Police Firing In Dhemaji

Dhemaji Police in Assam fired at a notorious dacoit injuring him in the process. The incident took place on Tuesday night at Bongalmari village in the Dhemaji district, informed officials.
According to police, the suspect was accused of an armed dacoity that took place at Sukapha Nagar in Dhemaji on May 4. He was identified as Keshab Nath.
Officials said that Nath attacked the police in a bid to escape custody when they had to resort to firing at him. He sustained bullet wounds on his left foot in the firing. The incident took place as he was escorted by officials to Bongalmari to find a pistol that had been used by the dacoit, as a part of the investigation into the matter.
Having found the pistol, the accused while handing it over to the police, pointed it at them which alarmed them into action and they shot at his feet, police said. Following the incident, he was taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh where he is undergoing treatment.
It may be noted that a group of three dacoits, including Keshab Nath had looted the residence of a businessman in Assam’s Dhemaji district during the early hours of May 4.
The incident took place at Sukapha Nagar in Dhemaji where the three armed dacoits entered the residence of the businessman, identified as Santosh Dutta, and looted cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from his residence.
As they attempted to flee from the spot, the businessman’s family courageously nabbed one of the dacoits, Keshab Nath and handed over to the police.
In another incident earlier on April 30, a few unidentified people looted Rs. 10 lakh cash from a vehicle in Bokakhat. The incident was reported at a weekly market in Bokakhat where the dacoits broke the glass of a Swift Dzire car and looted the cash kept inside the vehicle.
The money belonged to businessman named Abdus Sattar who is a resident of Nagaon and is involved in buffalo business. Abdus had gone to the market to buy a buffalo for his business when the dacoits looted the money from his vehicle in the market.