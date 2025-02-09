Assam: Jonai’s Poba Festival Draws Enthusiasts, Revives Demand for Wildlife Sanctuary

The second edition of the Poba Festival, organized by the Mising Autonomous Council, witnessed an overwhelming public response on its second day at the sandy banks of the Siang River in Tinimile Ghat, Jonai, Dhemaji district.

Advertisment

The three-day festival aims to raise awareness about Poba Rainforest conservation, promote rural and eco-tourism, and encourage environmental consciousness among future generations.

Locals and nature enthusiasts from Jonai and nearby areas actively participated in various events.

On Saturday, several activities, including jungle trekking and birdwatching, were held with the involvement of local NGOs, school, and college students.

Environmentalists and nature lovers reiterated their demand for Poba Rainforest to be declared a National Wildlife Sanctuary—a proposal previously adopted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.

They urged the government to expedite its implementation and develop Poba Rainforest as a major eco-tourism destination.

Also Read: 150+ Best Instagram Captions for Festivals