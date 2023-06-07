Dhemaji Firing: DC Hands Over Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia to Kin of Victims

The Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji district on Tuesday handed over the ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next kin of the victims killed in the firing incident along Assam-Arunachal border.
Taking to Twitter, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “Sri Ankur Bharalu, @dhemaji_dc handed over ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next kin of Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi, the two victims of firing perpetrated by miscreants of Arunachal. Sri Mohan Gogoi, President of Dhemaji Zila Parishad was present.”
Earlier in the day, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh informed that Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested five persons accused in the killing of two Assam youths in Dhemaji district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. He also said that Assam police will be given custody of the five accused following due procedure.
On Monday, two persons were killed while two others were left injured in a shooting incident that occurred at Panbari area along the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji.
The attack was allegedly perpetuated by miscreants hailing from Arunachal Pradesh. The deceased were identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi.
A protest was also organized by the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in Dhemaji where they were seen burning the effigy of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu while shouting slogans against him.
Following a meeting between the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dhemaji and Lower Siang districts, the Arunachal police had assured their commitment to cooperate in investigating and taking action against the miscreants. A case was also registered under the Arms Act at the Gogamukh Police Station.