Dhing Rape: AIUDF MLA Accuses Cops of Killing Accused To Conceal 'Non-Muslim Suspects'

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and Dhing MLA, Aminul Islam, has accused the police of murdering the Dhing rape accused who recently died by drowning in a pond after allegedly attempting to escape custody.
Islam claims that the police orchestrated the incident to conceal the fact that other accused individuals, along with the deceased, belong to a different religion and are not Muslim.
According to Islam, the police might have staged the escape attempt to murder the accused and prevent him from revealing information about the involvement of others in the case, supposedly from a different community.
He further criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for politicizing the case by highlighting the religious identity of the accused.
Islam also highlighted that since the Dhing rape case, 29 similar cases have been reported. Of these, four involve Muslim suspects, while the rest are Hindus.
On Friday, one of the accused in the gang-rape of the minor girl died by drowning. Tafajjul Islam, reportedly tried to jump custody and fell into a pond. However, he could not be saved and the police later pulled his body out.
Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka said, "The accused was taken to the crime scene when he pulled away from the official and fell into a pond. We immediately cordoned the area and SDRF was called in. However, his body was recovered after some time."
"The search for the other suspects is also underway and they will be apprehended soon," Deka added.