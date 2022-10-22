Dhubri Police Seize Huge Consignment Of Narcotic Tablets, Arrest 1

A huge consignment of narcotic tablets was seized by police in Assam’s Dhubri on Saturday.

According to reports, police arrested one person and seized large quantities of tablets from his possession.

Officials informed that based on specific information, Dhubri’s B N College Nagar Police conducted an operation during which the accused was arrested.

The arrested individual was identified as Abdul Karim Bepari, a resident of Tamarhat in Assam’s Dhubri.

He has been charged with smuggling and is being interrogated for more information, officials added.