133 from West Bengal Take Refuge in Assam’s Dhubri

With the rising tensions prevailing in West Bengal over Panchayat Polls, as many as 133 people from the state have sought refuge in Assam’s Dhubri district, reports emerged on Tuesday.
This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma adding that the government has provided them with shelter in a relief camp including food and medical assistance.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance.”
It may be mentioned that a total of 42 persons were killed while several others sustained injuries so far in violence reported across the state during the polls.
The three-tier panchayat elections in 20 out of 30 districts were marked by widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging. The 7 new districts which were included last year include - Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, and Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat.
There were reports of booth capturing, damaging of ballot boxes and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.
Following this widespread violence, the State Election Commission (SEC) in West Bengal announced re-polling in 697 booths across five districts to be held on July 10 after violence marred the panchayat elections in the state on July 8.