Assam: Dhubri Police Nab 2 With Suspected Heroin

Dhubri Police in Assam detained two individuals and confiscated 96 containers of suspected heroin from their possession, according to reports on Saturday.
An official statement from the police informed that an operation carried out at Gajisingarkhuti in the Dhubri district of Assam led to the apprehension of the two.
The accused were identified as Muchabul Sk of Balakuti village in Bow Bazar, and Jyotish Biswajit Sutradhar of Chotolawkuti village. Both fall under the Boxirhat Police Station in the Coochbehar district of West Bengal.
According to the police, the seized containers had 121.82 grams of illicit substance suspected to be heroin. The seizure has been sent for testing, while the detained individuals have been processed for further legal action.