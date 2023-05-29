Assam: Dhubri SI, Ex-Home Guard Caught Taking Bribe

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on Sunday night arrested a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Assam police and a former Home Guard on bribery charges in Assam’s Dhubri district.
The arrested SI, identified as Rahizuddin Ahmed, was posted at Bilasipara PS in Dhubri. The former Home Guard on the other hand has been identified as one Sonaruddin Sheik.
According to the vigilance cell, the duo was caught red-handed while taking bribe in a laid out trap. Both were arrested for demanding and accepting bribe money for sending a case diary to court.
Taking to Twitter, the office of anti-corruption cell wrote, “Last night @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap in Bilasipara PS, Dhubri. Sub Inspector Rahizuddin Ahmed & Ex HG Sonaruddin Sheik have been apprehended for demanding & accepting bribe for sending case diary to court.”
Recently, a Lat Mandal was arrested for bribery in Assam’s Kamrup district. The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Utpal Kemprai posted at Hajo Revenuce Circle office in Kamrup district.
Kemprai was caught while accepting the demanded bribe money from the complainant for processing of transfer of land.