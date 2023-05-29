Assam: Dhubri SI, Ex-Home Guard Caught Taking Bribe

According to the vigilance cell, the duo was caught red-handed while taking bribe in a laid out trap. Both were arrested for demanding and accepting bribe money for sending a case diary to court.

