Assam: Firearms, Ammo & Yaba Tablets Seized From Bus In Mankachar

In a major bust, war like stores including firearms and live rounds of ammunition along with narcotics was seized from a passenger bus stationed at a school playground in Assam’s Mankachar, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to reports, the war-like stores were seized from a night bus that had been stationed at a school playground at Jordanga village in the Mankachar subdivision of the Dhubri district of Assam.
The additional superintendent of police (ASP) of South Salmara-Mankachar, Farooq Ahmed carried out an operation with help from Mankachar Police and Jordanga VDP during which the firearms, ammunition and narcotic tablets were seized.
As per the information received, the bus in question was operated by the Assam State Transport Corpration (ASTC) and had registration number AS 01 FC 0443. Officials informed that they found the items including 22 pistols, six rounds of live ammunition and 8,000 narcotic Yaba tablets concealed in the cabin area of the bus.
Meanwhile, the owner of the bus was identified as Jakir Hussain, a resident of Jordanga village and the son of late Abdul Karim. It has come to the fore that Jakir Hussain is currently serving jail time in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case filed at the Bharalumukh Police Station in Guwahati.
The contraband items were reportedly seized from the brother of Jakir Hussain. The search operation was carried out after the police got suspicious seeing the bus stationed at the school playground.