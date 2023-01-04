Assam: Pratima Barua Pandey’s Hawa Mahal to be Preserved as Museum

The family members of Goalpariya folk legend Padmashree Pratima Baruah Pandey officially handed over the historic Matiabag Hawa Mahal to the Assam State Cultural Department for its restoration and preservation.

The hawa mahal was the matrimonial house of the folk legend and the icon of Gauripur Zamindari Estate in Dhubri.

Apart from the historic Hawa Mahal, the family also handed over the land at Matiabag for the establishment of a museum to preserve the life and fame of the Pratima Barua Pandey along with Devdas filmmaker Pramathesh Chandra Barua and history of Gauripur Zamindari Estate.

Along with the Hawa Mahal, which has 24 rooms, the government also acquired other historic items from the historic Gauripur Estate, including Pratima Barua Pandey and filmmaker Pramathesh Chandra Barua's historic items, oil paintings, antique weapons, and rare pictures. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, handed the family Rs. 15,20,82,000.