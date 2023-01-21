Assam: Six School Girls Injured In Dhubri Road Mishap

As many as six school girls were grievously injured in a road mishap that occurred at Tamarhat in Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday morning.

According to information, the students were on their way towards their school in an e-rickshaw when a speeding bike collided head-on.

While the biker was unharmed, the school girls sustained grievous injuries as their e-rickshaw turned on the road.

Following the incident, all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Recently, two siblings were killed in a tragic road accident at Kendukona under Kamalpur police station in Kamrup.

According to reports, four persons including a brother and a sister were hit by a speeding vehicle at National Highway-31 at Kendukona.

Locals claimed that the driver of the vehicle was a doctor who was drunk and he was on his way to Nalbari while he hit the persons on road.

The accident claimed lives of Gayatri Das (14) and Abinash Das (8).