Assam: Youth Dies by Suicide After Alleged Assault Linked to Affair with Woman Cop

In a tragic turn of events in Assam's Dhubri district, a young man named Debananda Das, who was responsible for writing case diaries at the Agomani Police Station, reportedly died by suicide after a shocking incident involving a woman police officer.

Advertisment

According to reports, Debananda Das was allegedly in a long-term illicit relationship with Sub-Inspector Jonali Devi, who is a married woman and currently posted at the Agomani Police Station. The relationship is believed to have led to an altercation inside the police station on the night of the incident.

It has been alleged that two constables—Asif Ali and Shyamal Das—assaulted Debananda Das inside the station premises, reportedly at the instigation of SI Jonali Devi. Unable to cope with the humiliation and assault, Debananda Das allegedly ended his life by consuming poison.

Following the incident, the Assam Police has launched an investigation. Sub-Inspector Jonali Devi has been placed under reserve close pending inquiry. Meanwhile, the Dhubri police are probing the circumstances that led to the youth’s death and the role of police personnel involved in the incident.

Also Read: CID Unmasks ‘Dr. Paridhi Sarmah’: Fake Identity Used to Deceive Assam’s Intellectual Circles