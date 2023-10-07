Assam Youth Killed By Train While Crossing Tracks With Earphones On

A youth lost his life after being run over by a train while he was crossing the rail track with earphones plugged in. The incident was reported near Panbari village at Bilasipara in Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday morning.
According to reports, the youth, identified as Somesh Ali, was hit by a Lower Assam-bound train while crossing the tracks with his earphones plugged in, oblivious of the fact that the train was coming in fast.
Sources informed that the he died on the spot. Local police reached the scene after receiving information and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Earlier last month, a similar incident was reported where a youth was killed while crossing the railway tracks with his earphones on at Dhalpur in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.