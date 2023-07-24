CEO, ADPM of Dhubri Zilla Parishad Sent to 4-Day Police Custody

A lower court in Assam on Monday remanded the two government officials of Dhubri Zilla Parishad in four-day police custody.
The officials have been identified as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Biswajit Goswami and his Assistant District Programme Manager Mrinal Kanti Sarkar who were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption under the charges of bribery.
Earlier today, the officials were produced before a special court by the anti-corruption cell where the latter requested their custody for four days.
It may be mentioned that the duo was caught red-handed last Friday after accepting demanded money amounting to Rs. 30,000 from the members of the parishad in exchange for approving developmental projects under government schemes.
Later in the night, in an operation carried out by the officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), over Rs 2 crores of unaccounted cash from the residence of Dhubri Zila Parishad’s CEO, Biswajit Goswami.
Upon searching his wife's residence in Bongaigaon, the sleuths of the vigilance cell recovered a hefty sum of Rs 2,32,85,300 (two crores thirty-two lakhs eighty-five thousand and three hundred).