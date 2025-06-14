"Dangerous Dual Narratives Dividing Assam": Pradyut Bordoloi Tears Into BJP

Amid rising communal tensions in Assam, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, holding him squarely responsible for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) headquarters in Guwahati, Bordoloi said, “If it is true that anti-social elements from Bangladesh are involved in stoking communal violence in places like Dhubri, then this is a direct failure of the Assam Government and the Union Government. As Home Minister, CM Sarma must take accountability. Despite Assam’s extensive security apparatus and intelligence agencies, such incidents raise serious concerns.”

He warned that no force attempting to disturb Assam’s communal harmony will be spared. “We strongly condemn any act that fuels religious hatred. All such provocative elements must be immediately identified and punished with exemplary action,” he said.

Referring to the recent Dhubri incidents—such as inflammatory poster campaigns and alleged dumping of beef in sensitive areas—Bordoloi claimed that if foreign hands are truly involved, it represents a massive security lapse under CM Sarma’s leadership.

Bordoloi alleged that since CM Sarma began promoting divisive religious narratives in Assam, such incidents have grown more frequent. “This dual-track religious propaganda has dangerously split Assamese society, giving rise to a culture of fear, hatred, and mistrust,” he said. “There have been multiple instances in recent years where BJP leaders or their associates were found linked to such communal provocations during festivals like Eid and Durga Puja.”

Taking a direct jab, Bordoloi said, “Just as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee advised then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi to uphold Rajdharma after the 2002 riots, we too urge CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to follow the same principle. Of course, unlike him, we don’t view him as a king—he seems to imagine himself as one.”

On Assam's Proposed Land Policy

Bordoloi also raised concerns over the state government’s proposed land policy, alleging that it targets indigenous communities while favouring corporate groups closely linked to the BJP. He accused the government of attempting to evict indigenous tribal populations and hand over thousands of bighas of land to corporate giants like the Adani Group.

“Encroachments on land that holds cultural and historical value for the Assamese people are unacceptable. The Congress has always supported action against illegal encroachments, but not at the cost of displacing native communities,” he said.

He cited locations such as Parbatjhora (Kokrajhar), Darabil (Palashbari), Lankathar (Karbi Anglong), Barduar (Rabha Hasong), and Mikir Bamuni (Nagaon) where, he claimed, indigenous lands are being systematically taken away.

On Opposition Unity for 2026

On the political front, Bordoloi emphasized Congress's efforts to unite opposition forces in Assam. “We are working hand-in-hand with like-minded, regional, and national parties under the leadership of Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi. Together, we aim to dethrone the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections and form a Congress-led government in the state,” he asserted.

Don’t Victimize Innocents in Dhubri Crackdown, Warns Gaurav Gogoi

Earlier on Friday, APCC President and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi expressed serious concern over the unfolding situation.

In a strongly worded statement, Gogoi urged the administration to act decisively against those involved in inciting violence in Dhubri. “The miscreants responsible for disturbing peace must be promptly identified and punished,” he said. “But while taking action, it is equally important to ensure that innocent civilians are not harassed or victimized.”

Highlighting the importance of upholding the rule of law, Gogoi added, “Every citizen has a duty to respect the Indian Constitution and the law. This responsibility is even greater for those holding constitutional offices.”

He appealed to all peace-loving citizens of Assam to remain united and refrain from actions or comments that could fuel further unrest. “We must not allow the thread of communal harmony, mutual trust, and brotherhood to be broken. This is a time for patience, restraint, and respect for all communities.”

Gogoi also warned against provocative statements and called for responsible public discourse, emphasizing that maintaining peace in Dhubri is a collective responsibility.

