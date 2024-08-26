Dhubri Man Rapes, Impregnates Minor Girl; Surrenders After FIR

A sexual predator, accused of raping and impregnating a minor girl under the pretence of love, surrendered before the police in Assam's Dhubri district following an FIR by the girl's family.
Identified as Anowar Ali, the accused submitted himself before the police on Sunday night. He allegedly enticed the girl under the pretence of forging a romantic relationship and then repeatedly raped her. He also impregnated the girl, who is in the second week of her pregancy, as per the police.
The incident was reported from Uttar Raipur Pt 1 village under Golakganj Police Station in Dhubri. Both the accused and the survivor, a class nine student, are from the same village.
Meanwhile, after the girl became pregnant, Anowar Ali went into hiding. This forced the family of the girl to file a police complaint numbered 191/24 under sections 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) against him.
However, in the wake of the FIR, the accused came forward and surrendered before the police. He is being processed for further legal action, assured the police.