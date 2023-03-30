Dhubri: Several Students On Way To Take HSLC Exam Injured In Accident

A head-on collision between an e-rickshaw and a speeding vehicle resulted in several school students getting wounded in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at Indira Gandhi road wherein a speeding vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 01E 4732’ collided head-on with an e-rickshaw that was carrying students who were on their way to appear in their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) board examinations.

Along with the students, the driver of the e-rickshaw also sustained serious injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact was so huge that the e-rickshaw overturned and the students were flung off their seats.

Following the incident, all the injured were rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for medical attention.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and seized the vehicle that was involved in the accident.

The rescheduled General Science examination of the HSLC class 10 board examinations was held today.

The examination had to be rescheduled in light of the controversy over question paper leak incidents. The question paper of the General Science (C3) subject had reportedly been leaked and was made available to a section of candidates before the exam.

Earlier this month, at least 22 female tea workers were injured in a road accident that occurred at Teok under Assam’s Jorhat district.

the vehicle carrying the tea workers lost control and overturned on the side of the road, resulting in the injuries.

The incident was reported near Meleng tea estate at Teok.

It is learned that that tea workers were being transported to the estate for their daily work when the accident occurred.