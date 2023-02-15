Assam: Elderly Man Dies After Son Gets Arrested in Child Marriage Case in Dhubri

An 80-year-old man died in Assam’s Dhubri district after his son was arrested amid child marriage crackdown, as reports emerged on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Roy, a resident of Golakganj

According to sources, Rajendra’s son, identified as Ukil Roy, was arrested in a child marriage case.

Ukil was arrested for getting his daughter married at a younger age before she attained a legal age.

It is alleged that following the arrest of Ukil, the police harassed and threatened his family.

The family said that due to threaten and harassment they received from the police, the elderly man died in distress.

Yesterday, a man committed suicide in Gauripur town.

According to sources, the man slit his throat to death. He committed the suicide in fear of getting arrested following the state government’s crackdown against child marriage.

The deceased was identified as Kasem Ali Parmani. He hailed from Baghmara village.