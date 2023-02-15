Assam: Elderly Man Dies After Son Gets Arrested in Child Marriage Case in Dhubri

An 80-year-old man died in Assam’s Dhubri district after his son was arrested amid child marriage crackdown, as reports emerged on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Roy, a resident of Golakganj
According to sources, Rajendra’s son, identified as Ukil Roy, was arrested in a child marriage case.
Ukil was arrested for getting his daughter married at a younger age before she attained a legal age.
It is alleged that following the arrest of Ukil, the police harassed and threatened his family.
The family said that due to threaten and harassment they received from the police, the elderly man died in distress.
Yesterday, a man committed suicide in Gauripur town.
According to sources, the man slit his throat to death. He committed the suicide in fear of getting arrested following the state government’s crackdown against child marriage.
The deceased was identified as Kasem Ali Parmani. He hailed from Baghmara village.
Ali was married in 2011. He had three children. Investigations had revealed that the deceased was suspected of committing suicide in fear of arrest in the anti-child marriage campaign.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet revealed that over 4000 cases have been registered in the state against child marriage and assured strict actions against the accused people.
Different sections in Assam have criticised the act and in some cases.
At the same time, the wives and family members of those arrested have also protested against the government’s crackdown.