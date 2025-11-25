Forest Officials Attacked by Sand Mafia in Bilasipara; Vehicle Vandalised

A violent incident unfolded at Nayer Alga Pt 2 village in Bilasipara on Tuesday when members of an illegal sand mining racket allegedly launched an attack on forest department officials during an operation against illegal extraction of sand from the Gaurang River.

For a long time, sand mafia groups had reportedly been carrying out rampant and unregulated sand mining from the riverbed. Acting on complaints, the Salkocha Range Forest Officer and his team initiated a crackdown operation in the area.

During the raid, a tractor loaded with illegally mined sand lost control at high speed and met with an accident on seeing the forest officials, leaving the tractor driver critically injured.

Following the accident, a large crowd gathered at the site and soon turned violent. The enraged mob, allegedly instigated by the sand mafia, attacked the forest officer and his team. The attackers also vandalised and completely destroyed the Bolero vehicle of the department, bearing registration number AS16N–4347.

Some locals managed to rescue the forest officer and staff from the mob and shifted them to a safer location.

Later, police teams from Bilasipara and Nayer Alga police stations arrived at the scene and safely escorted the forest department officials to the police station.

The Salkocha Range Forest Officer, Pabitra Kumar Roy, has filed an FIR against those involved in the attack and illegal mining activities.