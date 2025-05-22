India’s Trade Blockade Hits Bangladesh Exports via Northeast

India has imposed a strict economic blockade on Bangladesh, leading to a significant disruption of cross-border trade through key routes, including the Border Trade Centre in Dhubri's Golakganj.

The blockade follows heightened geopolitical tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 tourists, all men, were killed by Pakistan-backed militants. In response to provocative statements made by Bangladesh's interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus during his visit to China, the Indian government has taken decisive economic measures targeting Dhaka.

Under the new trade restrictions, India has banned the import of several Bangladeshi products, including ready-made garments, carbonated drinks, cotton yarn waste, processed food items, and wooden furniture. These categories make up a substantial portion of the bilateral trade flow, especially through northeastern trading posts like Dhubri's Golakganj.

Local traders and freight operators at the Golakganj's Border trade centre are already experiencing the fallout, with dozens of trucks stranded and transactions halted. Small and medium enterprises relying on Indo-Bangladesh trade are reporting mounting losses, and many fear long-term economic damage if the blockade continues.

Trade analysts warn that the situation could escalate further unless diplomatic channels are activated to resolve the standoff. The India-Bangladesh trade blockade is now a matter of serious concern for border economies and regional commerce in Northeast India.

