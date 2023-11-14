Man’s Blood-Soaked Body Found near National Highway 17 in Assam’s Dhubri

A blood-soaked body of a man was recovered near National Highway 17 at Jamduar locality in Bilasipara under Dhubri district in Assam on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Abbas Ali (26) of Suapata 1st block village.
As per preliminary investigations, it is suspected that unidentified miscreants had killed Ali and had left it on the Highway at night.
Later, Kokrajhar police reached the spot and recovered the body for a post mortem.
Meanwhile, two persons were picked up by the police for an interrogation.
Police have not revealed the names of the two detainees for the sake of investigation.