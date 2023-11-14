Dhubri

Man’s Blood-Soaked Body Found near National Highway 17 in Assam’s Dhubri

The deceased has been identified as Abbas Ali (26) of Suapata 1st block village.
Man’s Blood-Soaked Body Found near National Highway 17 in Assam’s Dhubri
Man’s Blood-Soaked Body Found near National Highway 17 in Assam’s Dhubri
Prasenjit

A blood-soaked body of a man was recovered near National Highway 17 at Jamduar locality in Bilasipara under Dhubri district in Assam on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Abbas Ali (26) of Suapata 1st block village.

As per preliminary investigations, it is suspected that unidentified miscreants had killed Ali and had left it on the Highway at night.

Later, Kokrajhar police reached the spot and recovered the body for a post mortem.

Meanwhile, two persons were picked up by the police for an interrogation.

Police have not revealed the names of the two detainees for the sake of investigation.

Man’s Blood-Soaked Body Found near National Highway 17 in Assam’s Dhubri
Woman Murdered on Suspicion of Practicing Witchcraft in Assam’s Kokrajhar
Assam police
Murder
Crime
National Highway 17

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
dhubri>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/dhubri/mans-blood-soaked-body-found-near-national-highway-17-in-assams-dhubri
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com