Patta Land Eviction Plan Sparks Indefinite Protest in Assam's Dhubri

For the past four days, the quiet town of Chirakuta in Assam’s Dhubri district has been at the heart of a determined, indefinite sit-in protest.Residents, joined by school and college students, have taken to the streets, vowing to resist any government attempt to evict families from their patta (land-title) holdings.

Advertisment

The protest site is alive with defiant slogans as people from all walks of life rally against what they allege is an orchestrated move to dispossess indigenous households and hand over their land to corporate interests.

The unrest follows a massive eviction drive carried out by the administration in nearby Charuwa Bakra and Santoshpur, where nearly 3,500 bighas of land were cleared. Protesters claim the government is now preparing to evict patta landholders in Chirakuta in order to transfer around 5,000 bighas to the Adani Group.

Fear and uncertainty have gripped the Chirakuta community ever since eviction notices were served to families living on patta land – land they say has been rightfully theirs for generations. Locals accuse the government of pushing a pro-corporate agenda at the expense of indigenous security and livelihoods.

“This is our land, our home, our life. We may give our lives if needed, but we will not surrender even an inch of our patta land to Adani,” vowed one protester, echoing the sentiment of many at the rally.

Organisers stress that the agitation, which began last Wednesday, will not end until the administration withdraws its plans to evict patta-holding families. They view the move not merely as an administrative decision but as a direct assault on indigenous rights, culture, and identity.