Dibrugarh DTO Official, Tout Arrested On Bribery Charges

The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Wednesday arrested an official of the District Transport Offices (DTO) in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on bribery charges.

The arrested official has been identified as Ditimoni Gogoim a Junior Assistant of DTO, Dibrugarh. She was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant.

The vigilance cell also arrested a tout in connection to the case, identified as one Pankaj Gogoi.

According to police, the tout accepted the bribe money on behalf of the suspected officer from the complainant for facilitating offline payment of Road Tax.

“Today, a Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested Sri Pankaj Saikia@Gogoi (tout) & Smt Ditimoni Gogoi,Jr Asstt in DTO Office Dibrugarh after he accepted bribe money on behalf of suspect officer from the complainant for facilitating ofline payment of Road Tax,” ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh informed on Twitter.