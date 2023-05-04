Dibrugarh SSA Scam: Woman Accountant Arrested For Siphoning off Rs 30 Lakh

Assam police on Thursday arrested a woman in connection with a financial scam at the Dibrugarh District Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office.
The arrested woman has been identified as Dhanti Gogoi.
The accused was arrested in Dibrugarh PS Case no. 255/23, with charges under sections 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to police officials, Gogoi was taken into custody from her residence in Dibrugarh's East Milan Nagar on May 4. She has been accused of transferring Rs 30 lakh of IRDF and Gunotsav funds to three of her personal accounts instead of the actual beneficiaries.
The District SSA Coordinator had lodged an FIR against Gogoi at Dibrugarh police station.
It may be mentioned that accused Dhanti Gogoi was an employee at the accounts department of the District Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan office.
Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh police have stated that many more officers are likely to be implicated in the case.