Dibrugarh University Receives ISO Certification

Assam’s Dibrugarh University has received certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

The certificate was given following a rigorous assessment.

It was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 50001:2018 certification.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification implies that the university processes and facilities are in conformity with International Standards. It also implies the university is energy efficient.

“It is extremely fulfilling to have achieved these standards of international competence as a University,” Dibrugarh University in a statement said.

Dibrugarh University was established in 1965 and is one of the premier higher education institutions in upper Assam.