Act Of Kindness Turns Fatal For Assam Man

An act of kindness has turned fatal for a man in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday night as he got electrocuted to death while attempting to remove a high-powered electric wire off a road.

The deceased has been identified as Pallav Sonowal, a resident of Chiringkhat village in Tengakhat area.

Sources said that Sonowal, who was walking towards his brother’s house nearby, spotted a live electric wire exposed on the road. With goodwill in mind, he tried to remove the wire off the road to avoid any mishappenings, but was instead electrocuted and sustained serious burn injuries.

After a while, a few locals spotted him convulsing on the ground and rushed him to Mahatma Gandhi Modern Hospital for medical attention, however unfortunately, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended upon the villagers with many of them blaming the power department for negligence. They have also demanded strict action against any official responsible for the mishap.

“We made lodged several complaints regarding the electric wires being very close to the ground but nothing has been done by the power department. There is absolutely no guarantee that incidents like this won’t occur again!” a local said.

“A lot of small children play in this area and god forbid nothing as such happens to them,” he added.

Earlier this month, two minor boys were injured after being electrocuted while trying to pluck jujube fruits from a tree at Golakganj under Dhubri district.

The two boys came in contact with a high-voltage transformer adjacent to the said jujube tree, resulting in the injuries.

The two minor boys, identified as Bishal Sutradhar and Bikram Debnath, sustained serious burn injuries, sources further informed.

The incident was reported near Netaram Kanailal petrol pump.

Fortunately, the boys were spotted by locals who rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical aid immediately. They were later referred to Dhubri Medical Hospital College as their injuries were grievous.